Artist's dream to clean up waterways in Bangladesh
From Birmingham to Bangladesh - the waterways of both places are being explored in a new art project.
Artist Aftab Rahman is taking part in an international art project called Transforming Narratives, which looks at how waterways are used around the world.
An auction of his photography will raise money for a water filtration unit in Bangladesh.
01 May 2019
