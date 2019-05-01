City's 'tallest building' plan revealed

Media player
One Eastside: Birmingham's 'tallest building' plan revealed
Plans for what would be Birmingham's tallest building have been revealed.
Developers hope to build the 51-storey One Eastside residential tower close to the location of the new HS2 station on Curzon Street.
At 525ft (160m) high it would be bigger than the BT Tower, the city's current tallest structure.
The company behind the scheme described it as an "exciting addition" to the city's skyline.
01 May 2019
