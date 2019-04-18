Street photos bring Black Country to life
Eighteen months ago, Tom Hicks started taking photographs of the Black Country as he cycled around the area.

He started sharing his pictures on Instagram and his work focuses on graffiti, signage and street graphics.

Tom has had no formal training and takes all his of pictures on his smartphone.

His work has been published in a book and is on display in Birmingham until the end of July.

