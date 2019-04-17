'Anybody would have fallen for this scam'

Video

Widower Neil Bowen says he has been left "emotionally drained" after being tricked out of £60,000 left to him by his wife.

The retired IT director from Sedgley, in the West Midlands, authorised three "push" payments from his bank to what he thought was Pamplona Capital Management.

But fraudsters had set up a cloned firm, using the name of the legitimate company, to con Neil out of his life savings.

Subsequent investigations by Pamplona found three fake websites which have since been taken down.

New rules aimed at protecting people are being introduced on 28 May.