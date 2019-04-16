'Netball improved my mental health'

Media player
'Netball made me the person I was before depression'
After mother-of-seven Shaharun Nessa was diagnosed with severe postnatal depression, she came across a Back to Netball taster session, and after picking up a netball she was hooked.
The word spread in her local community, school and mosque and at the first netball session she ran, 35 women from different backgrounds got together to play.
Shaharun now runs a group which is inclusive for Muslim women and says the sport has helped improve her mental health.
16 Apr 2019
