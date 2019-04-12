From homelessness to slavery

Media player
Walsall man relives how he became a slavery victim
Will, a Polish national, relives how he became a victim of modern slavery.
He was taken in by a Czech couple in Walsall after becoming homeless.
He escaped captivity after a two-year ordeal which involved regular beatings and having his credit cards stolen.
Midlands homeless charity Sifa Fireside in Birmingham says it is shocked at the increasing numbers of vulnerable people forced to work for a pittance.
It said it had helped almost 60 victims of modern day slavery in two years.
12 Apr 2019
