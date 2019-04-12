Amputee gives diabetes warning
Oldbury amputee gives diabetes warning

A father is warning of the danger of diabetes by advising people not to become like him.

Type-2 diabetes is linked to obesity, lack of exercise and a poor diet.

Marc Cronin, from Oldbury, was 29 when he was diagnosed.

By the age of 34, he had an amputation below his left knee, with partial vision in his left eye.

