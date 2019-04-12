Digging for victory in allotments battle

Video

Vegetables have been grown at allotments next to an athletics venue for 120 years.

But when that venue is set to host a major international event, marrows and courgettes suddenly face a hurdle amid redevelopment plans.

The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham's Alexander Stadium when the city hosts in 2022, threatening the future of Walsall Road Allotments.

But a group of 120 plot-holders battling to save the site has learned of a council breakthrough.

But what role did a cat play?