Digging for victory in allotments battle

Digging for victory in Birmingham allotments battle
Vegetables have been grown at allotments next to an athletics venue for 120 years.
But when that venue is set to host a major international event, marrows and courgettes suddenly face a hurdle amid redevelopment plans.
The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham's Alexander Stadium when the city hosts in 2022, threatening the future of Walsall Road Allotments.
But a group of 120 plot-holders battling to save the site has learned of a council breakthrough.
But what role did a cat play?
12 Apr 2019
