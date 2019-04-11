Inside world's biggest Primark
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside the world's biggest Primark

The world's biggest Primark is opening its doors in Birmingham on Thursday.

The company has released timelapse footage of the store being built in the city centre on the site of the former Pavilions Shopping Centre.

The store, which has five floors, covers 161,000 sq ft.

  • 11 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'Primark bought our Instagram designs'