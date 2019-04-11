Media player
Inside the world's biggest Primark
The world's biggest Primark is opening its doors in Birmingham on Thursday.
The company has released timelapse footage of the store being built in the city centre on the site of the former Pavilions Shopping Centre.
The store, which has five floors, covers 161,000 sq ft.
11 Apr 2019
