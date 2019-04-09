Media player
'My sister deserves a resting place'
Natalie Putt went missing from her West Midlands home in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week-old son.
A coroner ruled in January that she was dead, with police believing her to be murdered.
Her sister Rebecca Coggins is determined to keep alive her memory while awaiting a development, even if it is the discovery of a body.
On what would have been Natalie's 33rd birthday, Mrs Coggins visited Wales - where the pair were born - to lay a stone at their mother's grave.
"That beautiful girl deserves a beautiful resting place," she said.
09 Apr 2019
