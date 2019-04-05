'Pub bombings killed young people like me'
Outside Birmingham's New Street railway station is a memorial to the 21 people killed in the 1974 pub bombings.

Hundreds of young people walk past it every day, but how many know of the atrocities which the memorial marks?

The BBC has shown some of them footage of events from a time before they were born.

One says it is "heartbreaking" to think of victims her age.

