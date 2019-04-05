'I just felt I was being lifted into the air'

Video

An inquest into the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham has found that a botched warning call by the IRA caused, or contributed to, the deaths of 21 people.

The 11-member jury panel also found that there were no failings, errors or omissions in West Midland Police's response to the call.

The bombs killed 21 and injured 220 at the Mulberry Bush in the base of the city's Rotunda and the Tavern in the Town in nearby New Street.

BBC News spoke to some of the survivors.