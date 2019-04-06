'I flew 9,000 miles to watch the FA Cup'

Video

Football fan Mick Chance has travelled from Australia to watch his beloved Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The 55-year-old from Perth has been a lifelong fan of the club, with both his parents born in the Black Country.

Wolves are a match away from making their first FA Cup final since 1960 - when they won.

The semi-final against Watford is at Wembley - and watching his team at the home of English football is a lifetime ambition for Mick.