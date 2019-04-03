Life after Noah: Helping hand for families

Video

A service that supports the parents of premature and ill babies at Birmingham Women's Hospital has now helped more than 2,000 families.

Joanne Shellum set up Noah's Star in October 2017, in memory of a son, who died - one of twins.

She also had to care for an older son and says at the time it was extremely difficult to cope.

Noah's Star helps to look after children of families who are often stuck at the bedside of their new baby.

Ms Shellum says it offers the older siblings a "positive" experience at a difficult time.