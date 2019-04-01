Media player
Superhero's wildlife litter mission
A litter superhero is cleaning up his local park after learning at school about the effects of litter on wildlife.
Four-year-old Parker Lawrie and his mum, Chelsea Walla, have been doing a daily litter pick in Rushall, Walsall, but the volume of rubbish has become unmanageable.
They are now asking on social media for residents and friends to get involved with 'Pick up with Parker' - an anti-litter campaign to tidy up local woodland.
01 Apr 2019
