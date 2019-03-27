The Specials' tribute to Ranking Roger

Media player
The Specials pay tribute to The Beat's Ranking Roger
Horace Panter of The Specials has paid tribute to The Beat's "charismatic" singer Ranking Roger, who "lived for the stage".
The Birmingham-born 2-tone star died at the age of 56, at home on Tuesday, surrounded by family.
He had suffered a stroke last summer and was reported to have been diagnosed with two brain tumours and lung cancer in recent months.
Other musicians paying tribute include Sting and Billy Bragg.
27 Mar 2019
