'He became a piece of evidence'

Video

Two women have launched a campaign to reduce the time grieving families have to wait for post-mortem examinations.

Elaine Gordon and Lucy Harrison, from Birmingham, had siblings killed in hit-and-run crashes.

The defendants requested further post-mortem tests which meant the victims' families endured a two-month wait before they could bury their loved ones.

Families say if the city council invested in a CT scanner to produce digital autopsy images, it would prevent distressing delays.