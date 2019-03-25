Media player
Marvel Fantastic Four comics auctioned in Lichfield
More than 100 original Marvel comics are being auctioned.
The 1960s Fantastic Four collection has been built up by Brian Bowler, from Birmingham, and includes the first issue.
The owner's family kept the comics locked in a bank vault after two burglaries.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, said many of the items were in "mint condition" and it was thought the collection could sell for up to £10,000.
