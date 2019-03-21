Media player
Police condemn Birmingham mosque attacks
People responsible for vandalising mosques in Birmingham will be "hunted down relentlessly" police have said.
Five buildings were targeted on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with windows and doors smashed.
In a press conference, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson said people who sought to divide the community and "break their spirits" would "not succeed".
Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe also said officers were following up a number of leads and were analysing CCTV footage.
21 Mar 2019
