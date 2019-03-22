Video

Graffiti artist Mohammed "Aerosol" Ali has been working with refugee children in Lebanon to create art.

The Birmingham artist said the time he spent working with the children at a community centre run by charity Islamic Relief was to help them develop life skills and overcome trauma.

One of the aims of the centre, the charity says, is to give children affected by war the opportunity to enjoy the innocence of childhood again.

During the trip, the artist was inspired to create works in both the community centre with the children and out on the streets.