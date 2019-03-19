Media player
'It's not about being homophobic'
A campaigner against LGBT classes at a Birmingham primary school claims he is not homophobic.
Amir Ahmed has protested against the No Outsiders programme run by Parkfield Community School and spoke to the BBC's Sima Kotecha.
19 Mar 2019
