Fire crews fight large factory blaze
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a Birmingham factory.

The fire in Hay Hall Road, Tyseley, was reported at 05:11 GMT and West Midlands Fire Service has warned roads near the site are closed.

About 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze, while residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed.

  • 18 Mar 2019