Refugees take centre stage at opera

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birmingham Opera Company helps refugees in the city
An opera company which has gained a worldwide reputation for staging its performances in unusual places is now offering a lifeline to refugees.
Birmingham Opera Company has traditionally cast its chorus from local volunteers.
Now it's extending a welcome to people fleeing countries such as Sudan. In the past decade, the company has seen 90,000 people take part in its productions.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-47558546/birmingham-opera-company-helps-refugees-in-the-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window