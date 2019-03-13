Refugees take centre stage at opera
Birmingham Opera Company helps refugees in the city

An opera company which has gained a worldwide reputation for staging its performances in unusual places is now offering a lifeline to refugees.

Birmingham Opera Company has traditionally cast its chorus from local volunteers.

Now it's extending a welcome to people fleeing countries such as Sudan. In the past decade, the company has seen 90,000 people take part in its productions.

