'Shocking' police video referred to watchdog
Video

A police force said it had referred itself to the watchdog after footage emerged which appears to show a man being hit repeatedly by officers.

West Midlands Police acknowledged the video was shocking but said it was edited.

The footage shows officers restraining a man in Sandwell on 25 February and using incapacitant spray.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had been expecting a referral from the force.

  • 12 Mar 2019