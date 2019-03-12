'Shocking' police video referred to watchdog

Media player
West Midlands Police 'shocking' video referred to watchdog
A police force said it had referred itself to the watchdog after footage emerged which appears to show a man being hit repeatedly by officers.
West Midlands Police acknowledged the video was shocking but said it was edited.
The footage shows officers restraining a man in Sandwell on 25 February and using incapacitant spray.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had been expecting a referral from the force.
