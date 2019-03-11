Video

A body modification artist facing jail for performing major procedures has called for a change in the law to make sure others know where they stand.

Brendan McCarthy, also known as Dr Evil, carried out consensual procedures including tongue splitting, ear reshaping and nipple removal.

Last month, he admitted three counts of grievous bodily harm and is due to be sentenced on 21 March.

It is believed to be the first ever prosecution over body modification in the UK.

Wolverhampton City Council, which brought the case, is also asking for legislation to be introduced to regulate the industry, similar to that which covers cosmetic surgery.

