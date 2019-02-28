Video

A 94-year-old former railway boiler marker has been reunited with a steam locomotive he helped to build in 1950.

Leo Leeney, from Birmingham, visited the Vintage Trains base at Tyseley in the city to see locomotive 7029, which is now called Clun Castle.

Vintage Trains now has a licence to run steam locomotives on the main line, and Clun Castle is back in service for the first time since 1988.