'I felt trapped and overwhelmed'

Kaece McGowan was 20 and living in a hostel when she first went through the doors of the Homeless Health Exchange.

She had just returned from living abroad and found living in Birmingham "a bit of a struggle".

"I had no support network, no friends, no family around - I felt a bit trapped and overwhelmed," she said.

She was taking drugs, drinking, got fired from jobs "a lot", had been the victim of a sexual assault and also been arrested for assault.

Seven years on, she is at university studying for a psychotherapy degree and credits staff at the exchange for helping her turn it all around.