'My LGBT teaching views are not homophobic'
Video

Parent speaks out over Birmingham school's LGBT equality teaching

A Muslim mother has said she is upset about LGBT lessons at her daughter's school in Birmingham.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said Parkfield Community School is "planting ideas" in children's heads and "forcing" the lessons upon them.

The school's programme, known as 'No Outsiders', has been defended by the school and Ofsted.

  • 20 Feb 2019