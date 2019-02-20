Paedophile hunter claims Sikh girls targeted

Video

Deepa Singh has set up a group hunting men he believes are grooming Sikh girls for sex.

So far Sikh Youth UK has filmed two confrontations with men whom the group claimed were meeting 15-year-old girls.

Mr Singh says the organisation, based in the West Midlands, has also supported 88 victims of grooming over the last 18 months.

Critics include Birmingham youth worker Jahan Mahmood, who said there was not enough evidence that these men were "pinpointing Sikh girls".

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who does this kind of vigilante work could be breaking the law.

"They also risk disrupting criminal investigations and compromising the safety of the victims."

