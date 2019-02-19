Birmingham hit by new bin workers' strike

Video

More than 300 Birmingham bin workers have started the first of a series of strikes as part of a dispute with the council.

It stems from claims some staff have been "blacklisted" for taking part in industrial action in 2017, when piles of rubbish were left on the streets.

The Unite members have worked to rule since 29 December over what it calls "secret payments" given to GMB members who abstained from a previous strike.

A "reasonable" offer had been made to unions, Birmingham City Council said.

Collections in the city have moved to fortnightly, which the council said was to ensure "reliability of service" until the dispute is resolved.