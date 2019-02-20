Bus passengers weigh in on Brexit

Media player
Brexit: What do Birmingham's Number 11 bus passengers think?
The Brexit negotiations have been likened to a merry-go-round by some commentators.
So where better to seek the views of the public than on Birmingham's famous Number 11 route?
We asked passengers on the service, which takes a two-and-a-half hour circular journey around the city, what they make of the current situation.
Brummies narrowly voted to leave the EU, although some areas came out strongly in favour of staying.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
20 Feb 2019
