'We're dealing with an epidemic of car theft'

Video

PC Mitch Darby from West Midlands Police is part of a specially trained team cracking down on keyless car thieves.

The force blames the technology for the "epidemic" rise in car theft in the region.

In 2018, 7,452 cars were stolen in the West Midlands area compared to 2,521 in 2015.

PC Darby says they are facing increasing levels of violence as the thieves resort to attacking officers to escape arrest.