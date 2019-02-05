Inside HSBC's new Birmingham HQ
New HSBC headquarters opens in Birmingham.

HSBC's new headquarters in Birmingham spans 10 floors and contains the bank's first ever digital-only branch.

More than 2,000 employees can benefit from a gymnasium, dance studio and training centre dubbed the 'university'.

The bank's move to Birmingham is seen as a huge vote of confidence in the city, creating 700 new jobs.

