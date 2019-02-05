'Overwhelming' response to mill flood appeal

Video

An appeal to get a famous water mill back producing flour has had an overwhelming response.

A £6,500 appeal at Birmingham’s Sarehole Mill has raised more than £4,000 in less than a week.

The water wheel at the 250-year-old mill, a childhood haunt of Lord of the Rings author J R R Tolkien, cannot turn because debris is trapped underneath after a devastating flood last May.

Video journalist: John Bray