'Overwhelming' response to mill flood appeal

Thousands raised to revive Birmingham's Sarehole Mill
An appeal to get a famous water mill back producing flour has had an overwhelming response.
A £6,500 appeal at Birmingham’s Sarehole Mill has raised more than £4,000 in less than a week.
The water wheel at the 250-year-old mill, a childhood haunt of Lord of the Rings author J R R Tolkien, cannot turn because debris is trapped underneath after a devastating flood last May.
Video journalist: John Bray
05 Feb 2019
