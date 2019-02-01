Stranded dog rescued from icy canal bank
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stranded dog rescued from icy Wolverhampton canal bank

A dog who crossed an icy canal became trapped on a narrow strip of land when the water thawed.

Coco had escaped from her home in Wolverhampton home and somehow crossed the canal.

A passerby heard her whimpers the following morning and emergency services came to the rescue.

Coco has since been returned to her owner and is in good health, the fire service said.

  • 01 Feb 2019