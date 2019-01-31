'Woman are seen as home cooks - not chefs'

Video

Female chefs are challenging the way people perceive women in the kitchen.

Among them is MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Claire Hutchings who says women are seen as home cooks while men are seen as the professional creatives.

According to the Office for National Statistics, only 17% of professional chefs in the UK are women.

Chef Jacqueline Keenan says the talent drain is even greater when female chefs leave their roles.

Video Journalist: Chanise Evans