'My husband left and a dog became my carer'

Video

When her relationship broke down, Wendy Martin and her husband separated meaning she no longer had a carer.

Three-year-old Labrador Kevin has now taken on the role.

The former rescue dog now does everything from emptying the washing machine to picking things up off the floor and is even able to call for emergency assistance.

Wendy, from Castle Vale, in the West Midlands, has used a wheelchair for the past 20 years due to limited mobility because of disc degeneration in the base of her spine and neck.

Video journalist: Chanise Evans