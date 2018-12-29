2018 according to Generation Z

Video

From Brexit to the World Cup, 2018 has been eventful to say the least.

Particularly for Generation Z, the people born in the mid-1990s to the early-2000s.

BBC News asked four 18-year-olds living in the West Midlands what life was like being 18 in 2018?

Tracy Lê, Juliana Fonseca, Callum Spencer and Connor Hill chat about being social media savvy and cheering on England in the World Cup.

Video journalist: Yusaf Akbar