CCTV shows row before double stabbings
CCTV footage has been released by police showing the moments before a man murdered his ex-partner and her mother.

Janbaz Tarin has admitted stabbing ex-partner Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem after their relationship ended.

The women were stabbed to death outside Ms Saleem's home in Solihull on 27 August.

  • 17 Dec 2018
