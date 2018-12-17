CCTV shows row before double stabbings

Media player
Solihull murders: CCTV footage shows moments before stabbings
CCTV footage has been released by police showing the moments before a man murdered his ex-partner and her mother.
Janbaz Tarin has admitted stabbing ex-partner Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem after their relationship ended.
The women were stabbed to death outside Ms Saleem's home in Solihull on 27 August.
17 Dec 2018
