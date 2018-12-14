CCTV of teenager walking to her death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows Viktorija Sokolova in Wolverhampton walking to her death
CCTV footage shows a teenager heading to a Wolverhampton park where her body was found after she was raped and murdered.
A boy aged 16 has been convicted of the attacks on 14-year-old Viktorija Sokolova.
Det Insp Caroline Corfield said seasoned murder investigators were shocked by the violence to which she was subjected.
The scene of her discovery has been described as "horrific".
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46570366/cctv-shows-viktorija-sokolova-in-wolverhampton-walking-to-her-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window