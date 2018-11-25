'A wig makes you feel unstoppable'
Why wigs are becoming more and more popular

Social media influencers and beauty bloggers have been inspiring more young women to join the fashion of wearing wigs.

The latest international trend is bringing women together and even helping them to set up their own businesses.

Some women not only promote wearing them but have taken to making their own for friends.

Video Journalist: Chanise Evans

