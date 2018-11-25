'A wig makes you feel unstoppable'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why wigs are becoming more and more popular
Social media influencers and beauty bloggers have been inspiring more young women to join the fashion of wearing wigs.
The latest international trend is bringing women together and even helping them to set up their own businesses.
Some women not only promote wearing them but have taken to making their own for friends.
Video Journalist: Chanise Evans
-
25 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46306541/why-wigs-are-becoming-more-and-more-popularRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window