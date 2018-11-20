The back garden 'mini-Glastonbury'

Video

A couple with a passion for live music are helping to tackle mental health issues – by staging a monthly festival at the bottom of their garden in Birmingham.

Ade and Vik Adams received National Lottery funding to turn their dream into reality.

Treehouse Sessions showcases artists from across the city, and its growing reputation is leading to bands from further afield booking a slot to play in a garden treehouse before around 80 people.

The production team includes people who are facing mental health issues, and the festival is streamed live online.

Video journalist: John Bray