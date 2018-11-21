'My drawings are really bad'

Video

An artist who was inundated with requests for free pieces is rapidly earning a reputation for his "really bad drawings" .

Jon Arton is a photo-realist artist from Birmingham, but rather than giving away his artwork he started to respond to requests for free sketches by sending people "childlike" scribbles.

As his doodles became more and more popular, he saw an opportunity to raise money for charity and now sends the drawings to fans who make a donation to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

So far he has raised more than £1,500.

Video journalists: Riyah Collins and Yusaf Akbar