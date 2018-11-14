Cancer patient meets lifesaving donor

Video

A young cancer patient has met the stranger from Germany who donated his bone marrow to help save his life.

Jack Withers, from Walsall, was 10 when he was told three years ago he had six months to live.

He was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer called MDS, just as his twin sister had been eight years previously.

An elder sister proved a donor match for her, but her marrow was incompatible with Jack.

Step forward 27-year-old Michael Merten who was on an international database of donors.

Blood cancer charity DKMS set up a meeting between Mr Merten and Jack - who has been given the all-clear - at its fundraising gala in London.