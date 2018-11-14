Monty the dog 'lifts up' hospital patients
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hospital recruits eight dogs to brighten up patients' stay

Patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham can request a visit from a dog as part of a scheme designed to enhance their recovery.

Funded by the QEHB Charity, the scheme has recruited eight specially-trained dogs ranging from a chihuahua to a mountain dog.

The Pets in Hospital initiative has been launched across elderly care wards but any patient is eligible for a visit unless they are isolated for infection reasons.

The dogs all had to get a clean bill of health before being used as part of the service.

Video journalist: Louise Brierley

  • 14 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'They bring the magic with them'