Fire walkers helping homelessness fight

More than 50 people walked through a bed of hot coals to raise money to help combat homelessness.

The event at the Britannia Inn in Rowley Regis raised several thousand pounds for Birmingham charity Homeless One.

Among the participants was terminally ill cancer patient Sharon Murray, from Wolverhampton, who had added a fire walk to her "bucket list challenge".

A second fire walk event for the charity was staged in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull.