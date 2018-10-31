Mayor 'cross' at Channel 4 decision

Media player
West Midlands mayor 'depressed and cross' over Channel 4
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said Birmingham had put forward a "great package" to become the home of the broadcaster's new national HQ.
Leeds was chosen above the second city and Greater Manchester, which was also on the shortlist.
Channel 4 will keep another headquarters in the capital, but will move roughly 200 of its 800 staff to the West Yorkshire city.
The channel has also announced it will open "creative hubs" in Bristol and Glasgow, with around 50 staff in each.
31 Oct 2018
