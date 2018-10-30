Grandparents' lessons on the racist past

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grandparents teach teens about the days racism was 'normal'
Grandparents have been teaching their children's children about the racism they faced in the past.
The generations from Wolverhampton have been discussing those days during Black History Month which ends on Wednesday.
The teenagers learned about the West Midlands' "no-go areas" of old, the abuse of white people who were friends with black people, and years when racism was 'normal'.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-46038906/grandparents-teach-teens-about-the-days-racism-was-normalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window