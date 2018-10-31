'I walk the beat with African feet'

Video

PC Andrea Reynolds joined the police 24 years ago.

After facing much prejudice like many other black officers and staff in the 1990s, she helped to develop policing for black colleagues across the country.

During her time in West Midlands Police she has won awards including the International Association of Women: Police Officer of the Year, and is a founding member of the Black Police Association.

As a result of her achievements she was recently featured in a book about 30 influential women with links to Birmingham.