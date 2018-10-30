CCTV released over ambulance break-in
CCTV footage has been released after an ambulance was broken into.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics' personal belongings were stolen on Sunday night while a crew was inside a property treating a patient.

It happened in the Northfield area of Birmingham.

A spokesperson said: "I cannot begin to understand why someone would do this to an emergency blue lighted vehicle which has the sole responsibility of helping people."

